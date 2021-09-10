Borrell Welcomes Formation of New Government in Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Friday the formation of a new government in Lebanon, noting that the authorities should now focus on overcoming the economic crisis.

Thew new government will be led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who already pledged to hold parliamentary elections in May 2022 as scheduled and to cooperate with all the countries except Israel.

"Welcome announcement that President @General_Aoun [Michel Aoun] and new Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati signed a decree forming a government in #Lebanon. Now key to address current economic, financial and social crises, implement long overdue reforms, and prepare for elections in 2022," Borrell wrote on Twitter.