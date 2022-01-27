Borrell Welcomes US Response to Russian Security Initiatives, Calls for Resuming Dialogue

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed on Thursday the US response to the Russian security guarantees proposals and called for the resumption of dialogue.

"I welcome (US Secretary of State Antony) @secblinken's written response to Russia's security proposals.

The diplomatic path offers the only lasting solution to the people of Ukraine and the people of Europe. I urge Russia to take it. The EU and the U.S. are united in our approach," Borrell wrote on his Twitter page.