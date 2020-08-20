UrduPoint.com
Borrell Wishes Swift Recovery To Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Borrell Wishes Swift Recovery to Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell wished on Thursday a speedy recovery to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was hospitalized earlier in the day after his health condition suddenly deteriorated during a flight.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he suddenly fell ill.

The airplane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in an artificial coma. Navalny's spokeswoman expressed the belief that he was poisoned. However, deputy chief doctor of the hospital noted that this was just one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of Navalny's health condition.

"Worried to hear about Alexei Navalny's suspected poisoning. If confirmed, those responsible must be held to account. Wishing him a swift and full recovery," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

