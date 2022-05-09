MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The initiative voiced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the transfer of Russia's frozen assets to Ukraine is "complete lawlessness," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

The top EU diplomat told the Financial Times the the bloc should consider exploiting Russia's foreign exchange reserves, frozen after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, for reconstruction of Ukraine after the hostilities ceased.

"This is complete lawlessness, the destruction of the very foundation of international relations," Grushko said.

If these decisions are made, "they will hit the Europeans themselves, hit the modern financial system and undermine confidence in Europe, and in general in the West," the diplomat added.