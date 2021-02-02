UrduPoint.com
Borrell's Potential 'Harsh Message' On Navalny To Meet Harsh Reply From Lavrov - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) If EU high representative for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, sends "harsh message" on Alexey Navalny's case during a visit to Russia, he will meet with a similar response from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin spokesman said Tuesday.

Borrell's visit is expected to take place from February 4-6. According to the EU spokesperson, Borrell is planning to discuss Navalny during this visit and intends to convey a message from the entire bloc.

"You know that foreign minister Lavrov is ready to discuss the case of this person in Moscow detention center, he has repeatedly said this, is ready to discuss this openly and very frankly.

So, if there is some harsh message I am certain that our minister will give a similarly harsh response to that harsh message," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As I said before, we are not ready to heed some [foreign] statements on this matter. We are ready to explain everything step by step and patiently, but we do not plan to respond to some lectures or take them into accounts," the spokesman said.

