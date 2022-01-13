UrduPoint.com

Borrell's Reaction To Security Guarantees Talks Emotional, Not Very Polite - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Emotional, Not Very Polite - Lavrov

The reaction of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to the negotiations on security guarantees is emotional and not very polite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the European Union had sent itself to the margins of the common security discourse

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - The reaction of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to the negotiations on security guarantees is emotional and not very polite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the European Union had sent itself to the margins of the common security discourse.

"As Josep Borrell is now very concerned in a quite emotional and not very polite way about the fact that the European Union has found itself on the margins and Russia ignores the European Union, it's a sign, firstly, that the European Union has sent itself to the margins of the European security discourse," Lavrov said on air of the Bolshaya Igra tv program on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

The foreign minister went on saying that despite the statement of EU officials, "nobody will allow anything" to the EU, and all decisions will be made through NATO.

"And the Americans have already done everything to ensure that their obedient support group in both NATO and the European Union brought the whole process to the point that NATO is a backbone of the security, including of the European Union," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union January TV All

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against ..

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against FIA probe

38 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness dr ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness drive underway in Murree

39 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

41 seconds ago
 Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, n ..

Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, non-traditional challenges face ..

42 seconds ago
 Governor Balochistan urges officials to play role ..

Governor Balochistan urges officials to play role for good governance

44 seconds ago
 Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at ..

Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.