PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - The reaction of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to the negotiations on security guarantees is emotional and not very polite, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that the European Union had sent itself to the margins of the common security discourse.

"As Josep Borrell is now very concerned in a quite emotional and not very polite way about the fact that the European Union has found itself on the margins and Russia ignores the European Union, it's a sign, firstly, that the European Union has sent itself to the margins of the European security discourse," Lavrov said on air of the Bolshaya Igra tv program on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

The foreign minister went on saying that despite the statement of EU officials, "nobody will allow anything" to the EU, and all decisions will be made through NATO.

"And the Americans have already done everything to ensure that their obedient support group in both NATO and the European Union brought the whole process to the point that NATO is a backbone of the security, including of the European Union," the diplomat added.