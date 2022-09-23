UrduPoint.com

Borrell's Statement On Partial Mobilization, Referenda Lacks Objectivity - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:14 PM

The statement of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about partial mobilization in Russia and referenda in the liberated territories is riddled with a "confrontational mood," devoid of objectivity and out of touch with reality, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Borrell earlier threatened Russia with new sanctions over the partial mobilization and the referenda.

"We paid attention to this statement by the head of European diplomacy, which reflects the common position of EU countries. Like many recent statements by Josep Borrell, it is riddled with a confrontational mood, completely devoid of objectivity and out of touch with reality," Zakharova said in a statement.

She stressed that the accusations of Russia from the European Union were hypocritical, given how Brussels turned a blind eye to the transformation of Ukraine into a totalitarian state of the "Nazi type," where for many years basic human rights and freedoms had been violated, including to life, freedom of speech, access to information, freedom of expression of opinion, freedom of conscience, use of one's native language. In addition, there is a total mobilization of the entire adult population, including women, for recruitment into the ranks of the national battalions and the Ukrainian army.

