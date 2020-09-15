(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The tongue-slip of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the European Parliament may indicate the "depth" of proficiency in the Belarusian dossier in Brussels, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik.

In his speech, Borrell said that Lukashenko was not the legitimate President of Belarus for the European Union, but said "Ukraine" instead of "Belarus." He was corrected and apologized.

"I'll ask right away: don't interpret my answer as interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine. ... Although, of course, already this tongue-slip, unfortunately, obviously shows the depth of Brussels' proficiency in the Belarusian dossier. Perhaps, this is partially our flaw. Everyone can be wrong. But in this case something else is totally upsetting - the EU's complete unwillingness to even try to objectively understand the ongoing processes," Makei said.

"Therefore, Borrell's assessments, what he is talking about, are categorical and tendentious � that sanctions must be adopted before the upcoming meeting of the Council of the EU, and this, in his words, should confirm the authority of the EU. I can't believe it, but this is almost a quote.

And we were sure that the EU's authority does not rest on sanctions," the minister stressed.

Makei also mentioned the categorical demands for the start of some kind of inclusive national dialogue.

"Of course, from a professional point of view, I think that demanding what has already been planned and announced is evidence of undoubtedly good bureaucratic experience and analytic calculation. Then I remind you that the president of Belarus recently reaffirmed his readiness to initiate the process of reforming the political system in the country based on the adoption of amendments to the Constitution. It was enough just to read or quote the head of the Belarusian state. Or is the dialogue understood as some other algorithm capable of quenching the thirst for EU's lacking geopolitical revenge?" Makei said.

He also commented on the EU's position that re-holding the elections was the best solution.

"The best solution for whom? For the EU, which failed to win the elections in Belarus? Are you sure that this would be the best solution? Are there examples where such 'best solutions' of the EU led to the best results? Or Borrell's tongue-slip was semantic?" he said.