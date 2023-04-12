Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Borrell's Visit To China To Contribute To Global Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Borrell's Visit to China to Contribute to Global Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The visit of EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell to China will contribute to the global stability, as well as give a new impetus to relations between China and the European Union, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Brussels announced Borrell will visit China from April 13-15.

"(This visit) will give a new impetus to the development of relations between China and the EU, as well as (contribute to) the global peace and stability," the diplomat told a briefing.

Wang also noted that China and the EU are two major powers in the multipolar world, and Chinese-European relations have an impact around the globe.

China and the EU should strengthen strategic interaction and coordination, enhance mutual trust, focus on cooperation, overcome external interference, and work together to meet global challenges, he added.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China European Union Visit Brussels Beijing March April From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

12 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

12 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.