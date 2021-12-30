High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's statements on the European contribution to the security guarantees dialogue sound weird as Brussels has transferred part of its sovereignty to NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

Earlier this week, Borrell said the European Union coordinates actions with its counterparts as Russia has offered security guarantees proposals and accused Russia of trying to hold talks on European security without participation of the EU.

"Mr. Borrell's claim on the EU's hypothetical contribution to the discussion on security guarantees sounds extremely weird. It is possible, that the head of the European diplomacy has forgotten that for the EU member-states, for their 21 countries which are NATO memebr-states as well, the alliance "remains the foundation of their collective defence and the forum for its implementation," Zakharova told a briefing.

She mentioned that she quoted the article 42.7 of the Lisbon treaty and added that Brussels transferred a huge part of its military sovereignty to NATO.