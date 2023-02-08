Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange Decides to Temporarily Stop Trading

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange of Turkey, has decided to temporarily stop trading on Wednesday.

"It was decided to temporarily suspend operations on the stock markets and derivative stock indices on the stock market and the derivatives market," the stock exchange said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 7,000 in both countries. The death toll in Turkey has reached 6,957, while another 38,224 people have been injured.