Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange Resumes Operations After Week-Long Break - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Borsa Istanbul, the stock exchange of Turkey, resumed operations on Wednesday following a week-long break caused by the devastating earthquake in the country, a source told Sputnik.
Borsa Istanbul decided to temporarily stop trading on February 8.
"The stock exchange has resumed operations," the source said.