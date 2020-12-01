UrduPoint.com
Borsa Istanbul Up At Tuesday Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:49 PM

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,302.25 points on Tuesday, rising by 1.45% or 18.66 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped rapidly by 3.40% to close at 1,283.58 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 30.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.88 billion)

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.8560 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), versus 7.8190 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was up to 9.3700 from 9.3510, while one British pound traded for 10.4810 Turkish liras, increasing from 10.4480. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $47.45 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

