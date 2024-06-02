Borussia Dortmund V Real Madrid Champions League Final Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)
Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug
Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)
Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho (capt), Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table11 minutes ago
-
Zverev survives French Open epic as Djokovic eyes Federer record11 minutes ago
-
Elections suspended in two violent Mexico municipalities31 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka dispatches 'best friend' Badosa at French Open40 minutes ago
-
EU vote a 'referendum on opposing visions' of Europe: Italy PM40 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result41 minutes ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies41 minutes ago
-
Death toll lowered to eight in Afghan boat accident: officials41 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update41 minutes ago
-
Courtois starts, Reus benched for Champions League final41 minutes ago
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again51 minutes ago