Borussia Dortmund V Real Madrid Champions League Final Starting Line-ups

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Champions League final starting line-ups

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Emre Can (capt), Marcel Sabitzer; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho (capt), Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

