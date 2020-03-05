UrduPoint.com
Bosnia And Herzegovina Confirms First 2 Coronavirus Cases - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed the first two coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country's Republika Srpska, regional Health Minister Alen Seranic said on Thursday

BELGRADE/MOSCOW/TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed the first two coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country's Republika Srpska, regional Health Minister Alen Seranic said on Thursday.

"We confirm two cases. The first patient is a seasonal worker who was in Italy and the second [infected person] is his child," Seranic said at a press conference.

A number of countries around the world updated data on coronavirus cases on Thursday, including the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Japan, Oman and Lebanon.

The Netherlands on Thursday confirmed 44 more COVID-19 cases, so the tally jumped from 38 to 82, according to the health authorities.

In addition, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported that number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 1,055, including the 696 passengers and the crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Meanwhile, the Omani and Lebanese health ministries announced that the total number of coronavirus cases reached 16 in each of the Arab countries.

The Czech Republic detected four more COVID-19 cases, while the total number of infected people reached 12, according to the health authorities.

