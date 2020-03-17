UrduPoint.com
Bosnia And Herzegovina Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Fears - Government

Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina Declares State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Fears - Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Tuesday introduced a state of emergency amid the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the country's government said.

The country has so far confirmed a total of 26 cases of the disease. Earlier this week, Bosnia's Serb-dominated Republika Srpska introduced a state of emergency after confirming 20 COVID-19 cases. The other cases were registered in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, another entity of the country.

"The introduction of the state of emergency will help BiH more easily deal with this problem. Entry barriers for foreign citizens will not affect truck drivers and aircraft pilots," Bosnian Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said at a cabinet meeting.

According to him, the country's armed forces will be deployed the border to ensure the measure is implemented.

The situation in BiH is complicated by the fact that undocumented migrants from the middle East and North Africa are crossing its territory on their way to the European Union.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 185,000 cases in 155 countries and territories have been confirmed. Over 80,000 patients have recovered, but more than 7,300 have died.

