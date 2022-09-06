UrduPoint.com

Bosnia And Herzegovina Granted Membership In EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Bosnia and Herzegovina has become an official member of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which allows countries to receive and send aid to regions affected by a disaster, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Tuesday.

"Today we are taking an important step towards stronger European crisis response - Bosnia and Herzegovina is joining the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as a fully participating member. This comes at the time when natural hazards are on the rise in Europe, and elsewhere in the world," Lenarcic said during his visit to Sarajevo.

Lenarcic will also meet with the Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Bisera Turkovic and Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic, a statement said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has already received aid under the mechanism but now the country will also be able to send assistance. The mechanism unites 27 EU countries and seven participating states, including Iceland, Norway, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Turkey, and most recently Bosnia and Herzegovina to improve prevention and response to disasters.

