Bosnia And Herzegovina Registers 49 Coronavirus Deaths, 1,309 Infections - Civil Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina has grown to 49 over past 24 hours with 1,309 cases of infection in total, the country's Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

The Health Ministry of state-forming entity Republika Srpska kept its own tally, saying on Monday it counter 739 coronavirus patients with 30 fatalities.

The Brcko Special District, the smallest state-forming administrative entity in the country, reported on two deceased citizens from coronavirus as of Monday.