Bosnia And Herzegovina Reports 10 Omicron Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 11:08 PM

The Omicron strain of coronavirus has been registered in ten patients in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sebija Izetbegovic, director of the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo, said on Wednesday

"This variant of the coronavirus was identified in the microbiology laboratory of the Clinical Center.

Out of a hundred samples that were taken for testing, in 10 the new strain was detected," Izetbegovic was quoted as saying by Dnevni Avaz newspaper.

Two patients are residing in the capital's Saraj Polje district, two other cases were registered in Stari Grad and Ilija municipalities, four more in the center of Sarajevo, Izetbegovic added.

Earlier this week, the Omicron strain was recorded in Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo.

