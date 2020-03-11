UrduPoint.com
Bosnia And Herzegovina Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 7 - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:11 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina has confirmed two more coronavirus cases, brining the total number to seven, the country's health authorities said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Bosnia and Herzegovina has confirmed two more coronavirus cases, brining the total number to seven, the country's health authorities said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bosnia's COVID-19 response team convened in Sarajevo.

Doctors confirmed that the number of infections had risen to seven, including four cases in Republika Srpska and three in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH).

The FBiH's heath minister, Vjekoslav Mandic, suggested closing local schools, colleges and universities for two weeks and canceling mass public events.

Republika Srpska, the other major part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has already ordered the closure of local schools and universities until March 30.

