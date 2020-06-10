Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, will represent his country at the June 24 military parade in Moscow, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Srna news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Dodik's office

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, will represent his country at the June 24 military parade in Moscow, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Srna news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Dodik's office.

Dodik has already informed the Russian ambassador to the country, Petr Ivantsov, about his visit, according to the news agency.

The parade was originally scheduled for May 9 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.