Bosnia Charges Iraqi, Turkish Citizens With Migrant Smuggling - Prosecutors

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on Friday that it had indicted a Turkish national and an Iraqi for smuggling undocumented migrants through the country's territory.

Turkish national Sahin Sefo and Iraqi citizen Murat Erbil are suspected of trafficking migrants, mainly Iraqis, through Bosnia and Herzegovina toward the border with Croatia.

"The accused are charged with having smuggled at least 15 illegal migrants on three occasions transporting them across the territory of BiH towards the border with the Republic of Croatia for a fee of up to 4000 [$4,440], in which they were detected and prevented by police officers of the State Agency for investigations and protection - SIPA," the office said in a statement.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants keep crossing into EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Albania, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.