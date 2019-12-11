UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnia Closes 'jungle' Migrant Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:47 PM

Bosnia closes 'jungle' migrant camp

Bosnia will on Wednesday dismantle tents at a makeshift migrant camp known as the "jungle" for its brutal conditions, after transferring hundreds of people to Sarajevo

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Bosnia will on Wednesday dismantle tents at a makeshift migrant camp known as the "jungle" for its brutal conditions, after transferring hundreds of people to Sarajevo.

Rights groups criticised the Vucjak camp, where migrants slept in tents with no heating, running water or proper toilets, ever since local authorities opened in June in an area near the Croatian border that still has landmines from the 1990s war.

After the first snowfall last week, a Council of Europe official warned that the camp was on the verge of a humanitarian crisis and that deaths could be imminent.

Bosnian authorities began shifting migrants out on Tuesday, bringing them to sites near Sarajevo, far from the Croatian frontier they hope to cross to enter the European Union.

"A total of 770 people were transferred to Sarajevo on 15 buses," Ale Siljdedic, a spokesman for the regional Bihac police, told AFP.

Local authorities and the Red Cross will now dismantle tents and clear the area, he added.

The migrants, mostly men from Asia, the middle East and North Africa, are among some 25,000 who have passed through the camp this year, according to a Red Cross official.

Most eventually make it through to Croatia, a gateway to the EU, though some are pushed back by border police and find themselves stranded in Bosnia for long stretches of time.

Bosnia became a key transit country for migrants after northern routes through the Balkans were largely shut down in 2016, after Hungary build a border wall.

The poor and politically paralysed country has struggled to manage the influx.

Half of the migrants from the Vucjak camp were taken to a new centre that being fitted out at a former army barracks near Sarajevo, according to an International Organization for Migration (IOM) source.

Related Topics

Africa Army Police Poor Water Europe European Union Sarajevo Croatia Hungary Middle East June Border 2016 From Asia

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

18 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

18 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

18 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.