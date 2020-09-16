Bosnia confirms 282 new corona-virus cases

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed 282 new corona-virus cases on Wednesday, and due to the constant deterioration of the situation, notably in areas bordering Croatia, the Federation's response team will demand that a state of natural disaster be declared again

ZAGREB, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed 282 new corona-virus cases on Wednesday, and due to the constant deterioration of the situation, notably in areas bordering Croatia, the Federation's response team will demand that a state of natural disaster be declared again.

"The situation is difficult and very serious in the Western Herzegovina and Herzegovina-Neretva cantons," Assistant Federation Health Minister Goran Cerkez told the press in Sarajevo. The two cantons have by far the highest number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 186 in the former and 145 in the latter.

Cerkez said the reason was people returning from holidays, but also non-compliance with the Federation COVID response team's measures. He added that the biggest source of the infection were large weddings and the fact that local government did nothing to prevent that.

He said he would ask the Federation government to declare a state of natural disaster again, but this would not mean additional restrictions but the establishment of mechanisms to ensure that the necessary decisions were made more quickly and efficiently.