Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) For nearly 30 years, Bosnia has maintained a fragile peace following the end of its bloody intercommunal war in 1995.

But the fractured Balkan country is facing one the largest tests for its post-war system, after Bosnia Serb leader Milorad Dodik was convicted this week in a landmark trial for defying the envoy charged with overseeing its peace accords.

Here's a quick rundown of how Bosnia's complex governing structure and peace agreement works and what might happen next.

- Who controls what? -

Following years of fighting that saw nearly 100,000 people killed during the breakup of Yugoslavia, Bosnian leaders signed a peace agreement under heavy US pressure in 1995.

Since then, the Balkan country has been governed by a dysfunctional administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords.

Bosnia was divided into two bodies -- a Muslim-Croat federation and a Serb-dominated statelet known as Republika Srpska (RS), which are connected by a weak central government.

The two entities are guaranteed a large degree of autonomy.

- Did the Dayton agreement work? -

Well, kind of.

For nearly three decades, Bosnia has avoided a return to fighting between its Croat, Serb and Muslim communities, but has been hobbled by a perennial malaise.

A dizzying bureaucracy connects RS and the federation with a central state but that has also kept Bosnia in a state of near political paralysis, pushing people abroad en masse.

Legal issues, like the rights to state property, remain fiercely contested with trials ongoing seeking to resolve the impasses.

- What does Dodik want? -

For years, Dodik has pursued an unyielding separatist agenda that has seen him attempt to chip away at Bosnia's institutions.

The RS president has regularly threatened to pull the Serb statelet out of Bosnia's central institutions -- including its army, judiciary and tax system, which has led to sanctions from the United States.

Dodik has also refused to recognise the authority of the international envoy Christian Schmidt, after Russia and China refused to renew their endorsement of the position at the UN.

Schmidt is charged with overseeing the enforcement of the Dayton agreement and holds vast powers in Bosnia -- including the ability to effectively fire political leaders and strip them of power.

- And what about Dodik's ties to Russia? -

Much like neighbouring Serbia, ethnic Serbs in Bosnia have long held a fondness for Russia.

The relationship is underpinned by cultural and historic relations between the two predominantly Slavic and Orthodox Christian peoples that stretches back centuries.

Under sanctions from the West, Dodik has fostered close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin for years.

The RS president has taken numerous trips to Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where he has met with Putin and was given the Order of Alexander Nevsky -- one of Russia's highest medals.

Moscow was quick to offer its support following the verdict, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying: "Dodik's persecution is absolutely political in nature and is directed not only against him, but against all patriotic forces".

Schmidt has repeatedly warned of Russia's growing influence in Bosnia vis-à-vis Dodik, telling AFP during an interview in 2024 that he "would not exclude that some of the strategy is coming directly from Moscow".

- Where are things headed? -

Well, it's hard to say.

Dodik has regularly threatened to secede from the state, but it appears unlikely that he would receive the backing from his vital ally Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has his hands full with anti-corruption protests at home.

Without Serbia's support, Dodik would likely lack the political muscle to ignite an all-out confrontation.

Dodik could also refuse to recognise the verdict, piling pressure on Schmidt and the central government to act and enforce the court's decision -- potentially setting up a messy confrontation.

The RS parliament is also set to discuss a raft of legislative measures preventing Bosnia police from the central government and its courts from having any legal jurisdiction in RS.