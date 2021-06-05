UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Demolishes Church Built Near Srebrenica

Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:55 PM

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A Serbian Orthodox church that stood on land near Srebrenica seized from a Muslim family after Bosnia's 1992-1995 civil war was destroyed Saturday, AFP journalists saw.

The demolition began early in the morning, more than a year and a half after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered the destruction of the church, which had been built on land owned by Muslims forced to flee during the war.

Police were on the scene to preempt any effort to halt the church being torn down.

"Finally we have justice. This is the most beautiful day of my life, it's a joy," the owner of the land, 78-year-old Fata Orlovic, told AFP from her house a few paces from the heap of rubble.

The remains of the church will be transported to the town of Bratunac and used to build a new house of worship, local authorities decided last year.

"I'd like to thank all those who helped in the work. Let them rebuild it where they live, I don't have anything against that," Orlovic said.

"We all have the same blood. I never touched the church. They built it and, thank God, they're taking it away," she added.

The church, long a flashpoint between the area's Serbs and Muslims, was built in 1998 in Konjevic Polje on land seized from Muslim refugee Orlovic.

The village is not far from Srbrenica, where more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were massacred by Serb forces in 1995 -- including Orlovic's husband, the court said.

When Orlovic and others in her family returned they had their lands restored to them under the terms of the Dayton peace accords, except for the plot on which the church was built.

Her family's legal efforts to force the church's relocation proved unsuccessful, despite court rulings in Orlovic's favour in 1999 and 2001.

The site became a source of tensions, at times leading to clashes between local Serbs and Muslims.

"Finally we can say there are laws in this country, that there is respect for something, that we can live normally," said Orlovic's daughter Hurija Karic, 45.

The destruction of the church comes three days ahead of Tuesday's verdict at a UN warcrimes court for Ratko Mladic, who is appealing his 2017 life conviction for genocide over the Srebrenica massacre.

