Open Menu

Bosnia Floods Kill 14 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Bosnia floods kill 14 people

Kiseljak, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Heavy rains that flooded towns and touched off landslides left at least 14 people dead in Bosnia on Friday, authorities said.

Jablanica, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, appeared to bear the brunt of the 24 hours of downpours, which cut it off from the outside world.

Photos on local media from the Jablanica region showed mudslides coming up to roofs of houses and a mosque with only its minaret sticking out.

"For now, the bodies of 14 people have been found" in the region of Jablanica, spokesman Darko Jukan told AFP, adding that the toll was likely to rise.

Jablanica "cannot be entered or exited at the moment", a mountain rescue service said of the town of around 4,000 people.

A number of people from the area were reported missing, the authorities said while some injured were evacuated with a helicopter from the European Union peacekeeping force (EUFOR.

At mid-Friday the situation was the most critical in the village of Donja Jablanica that remained cut off, the spokesman said.

Several roads and bridges in the region collapsed, he said.

In Kiseljak, some 20 kilometres west of Sarajevo, houses, gardens and cars were under water, an AFP journalist reported.

A large part of Bosnia's population is at risk due to heavy floods and landslides, the Federal civil protection administration said in a statement.

Firefighters, police and utility companies were working in the affected areas, but more help is needed to mitigate the consequences of storms and rainfall, the federal civil protection administration warned.

Prime Minister of Bosnia's Muslim-Croat half Nermin Niksic wrote on social media platform X that the situation was "very serious as many citizens are still trapped in their houses.

In neighbouring Croatia, weather authorities issued a warning for the northern Adriatic coast, Istria peninsula and central part of the country due to the heavy rains.

In a statement, it said that urban flooding and interruption of traffic, communications, electricity and water supply were expected.

Scientist warn that climate change worsens the impact of extreme weather events.

Torrential rains and strong winds have led to widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe last month, killing at least 24 people and devastating towns and villages.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Prime Minister World Police Electricity Water Europe Social Media European Union Traffic Sarajevo Croatia Mosque Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation ..

Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..

2 hours ago
 Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit ..

Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes

2 hours ago
 Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Al ..

Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore

2 hours ago
 itel strengthens its market presence through strat ..

Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..

2 hours ago
 PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

17 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

17 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

17 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

17 hours ago

More Stories From World