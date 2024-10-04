Bosnia Floods Kill 14 People
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Kiseljak, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Heavy rains that flooded towns and touched off landslides left at least 14 people dead in Bosnia on Friday, authorities said.
Jablanica, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, appeared to bear the brunt of the downpours, which cut it off from the outside world.
Photos on local media from the Jablanica region showed mudslides coming up to roofs of houses and a mosque with only its minaret sticking out.
A photo, published by regional railways authorities, showed a 200-metre (656-foot) section of a railway track suspended in mid-air after water triggered a massive landslide.
