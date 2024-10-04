Open Menu

Bosnia Floods Kill 14 People

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Bosnia floods kill 14 people

Heavy rains that flooded towns and touched off landslides left at least 14 people dead in Bosnia on Friday, authorities said

Kiseljak, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Heavy rains that flooded towns and touched off landslides left at least 14 people dead in Bosnia on Friday, authorities said.

Jablanica, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southwest of Sarajevo, appeared to bear the brunt of the downpours, which cut it off from the outside world.

Photos on local media from the Jablanica region showed mudslides coming up to roofs of houses and a mosque with only its minaret sticking out.

A photo, published by regional railways authorities, showed a 200-metre (656-foot) section of a railway track suspended in mid-air after water triggered a massive landslide.

Related Topics

Dead World Water Sarajevo Mosque Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

11 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

3 minutes ago
 Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for ..

Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police

45 seconds ago
 Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for ne ..

Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..

46 seconds ago
 Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJC ..

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

48 seconds ago
 IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail cas ..

IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case

49 seconds ago
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee f ..

Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang

51 seconds ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, busines ..

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 164th PESSI governing body meeting held

164th PESSI governing body meeting held

7 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration takes concrete step to preve ..

Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus

7 minutes ago
 Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World