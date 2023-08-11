Open Menu

Bosnia Gunman Kills Ex-wife, Two Others Before Committing Suicide

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Bosnia gunman kills ex-wife, two others before committing suicide

An armed man shot dead three persons in Bosnia on Friday, including his ex-wife whose murder he posted on social media, before killing himself

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :An armed man shot dead three persons in Bosnia on Friday, including his ex-wife whose murder he posted on social media, before killing himself.

"Three people have been killed and three others wounded. When the fugitive was located by police, he committed suicide," the regional police force in northeastern Bosnia said.

"He shot his ex-wife with a pistol and then two men -- a father and son. He wounded a police officer, another man and a woman," the force said.

The shootings occurred in different locations in Gradacec, a town of 40,000 people, where the 35-year-old man came from, police added.

Several local media outlets in the Balkan country said the man -- a professional bodybuilder and fitness instructor -- had posted a video of himself murdering his ex-wife on social media.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Social Media Suicide Man Women Media From

Recent Stories

ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

ATC issues notice to DIG in Model Town case

3 minutes ago
 SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile ..

SSP Hyderabad visits 2 day driving license mobile service camp

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi posit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi position holders

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews arrangements for Independen ..

3 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) imposes maximum term limit ..

8 minutes ago
 Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

8 minutes ago
National Minorities Day observance aims at protect ..

National Minorities Day observance aims at protecting their religious, socioecon ..

25 seconds ago
 Pakistan bag 5th place in Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan bag 5th place in Asian Champions Trophy

26 seconds ago
 Separate first-class tournaments for regions and d ..

Separate first-class tournaments for regions and departments in 2023-24 season

7 minutes ago
 QWP expresses reservations over statistics of Cens ..

QWP expresses reservations over statistics of Census 2023

28 seconds ago
 NBP pensioners, employees' widows in limbo amid no ..

NBP pensioners, employees' widows in limbo amid no redressal of grievances

7 minutes ago
 Former IG's brother Malik Ghulam Habib killed

Former IG's brother Malik Ghulam Habib killed

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World