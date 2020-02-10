Bosnia and Herzegovina hope that it will develop fruitful cooperation with Russia in spite of divisions between the Bosnian society and authorities, Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Covic said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Bosnia and Herzegovina hope that it will develop fruitful cooperation with Russia in spite of divisions between the Bosnian society and authorities, Chairman of the House of Peoples of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dragan Covic said on Monday.

On Monday, Covic arrived in Moscow for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, Valentina Matviyenko. In addition, Covic is set to visit the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Such that our meetings here and at other events in the context of inter-parliamentary cooperation can only strengthen our relations ... I would like this meeting to raise the level of relations to a higher level and help the bodies of our executive power to establish more concrete communication and interaction," Covic said at the meeting with Matviyenko, adding that the country and its society are still deeply divided.

The parliamentary speaker also said that following the 2018 parliamentary elections, the authorities attempted to strengthen power in parliamentary structures. Since 2019, the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Council of Ministers have also begun to operate, he said.

"We have begun work, so it is only now that we can cooperate successfully in the context of inter-parliamentary cooperation," Covic stated.

The parliamentary speaker added that the country was currently operating within the framework of the 1995 Dayton Agreement, a peace agreement that put an end to the longstanding conflict in the country, which broke out after Bosnia and Herzegovina announced its separation from Yugoslavia in 1992. Under the agreement, two autonomous entities within the country, Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, were created. Despite the agreement, internal political divisions still exist.