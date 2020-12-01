UrduPoint.com
Bosnia Hosts US-Adriatic Defense Talks With 6 Balkan States - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The defense ministers from half a dozen Balkan nations in the NATO alliance participated in a conference of the US-Adriatic Charter that was hosted by Bosnia-Herzegovina, the US Department of Defense announced in a readout.

"Member and observer nations of the US-Adriatic Charter, or 'A5,' conducted a meeting of Defense Ministers via video conference," the readout said on Monday.

This year's A5 Chair, Bosnia and Herzegovina, hosted the meeting with representatives from Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Slovenia in attendance, the readout also said.

Anthony Tata, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, represented the US Defense Department, the readout noted.

"The purpose of the session was to discuss multilateral security priorities and strengthen NATO's strategic partnerships in Southeast Europe. The leaders shared lessons learned from the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of regional cooperation to meet new, shared security challenges," the readout said.

Conference participants also discussed strengthening regional security, combatting malign influence in Southeast Europe, and NATO's "Open Door" policy, the readout added.

