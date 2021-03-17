Bosnia Intends to Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Bosnian part of the State of Bosnia and Herzegovina, decided on Wednesday to buy 500,000 Sputnik V doses.

"The government obliged the Institute for Public Health of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to sign without delay a contract for purchasing Sputnik V vaccines with the company Medimpex Sarajevo," the government press office said.

According to the statement, the entity will purchase 500,000 doses.

The Serbian part of the state, the Republic of Srpska, already launched a vaccination program using Sputnik V in February and plans to vaccinate 200,000 people out of a total population of 1.2 million people.

Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya research institute, was the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. A large number of countries, including Belarus, Argentina, Serbia, Algeria, Hungary, Iran and the UAE, have allowed the use of the vaccine.