UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnia Intends To Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bosnia Intends to Purchase Sputnik V Vaccine - Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Bosnian part of the State of Bosnia and Herzegovina, decided on Wednesday to buy 500,000 Sputnik V doses.

"The government obliged the Institute for Public Health of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to sign without delay a contract for purchasing Sputnik V vaccines with the company Medimpex Sarajevo," the government press office said.

According to the statement, the entity will purchase 500,000 doses.

The Serbian part of the state, the Republic of Srpska, already launched a vaccination program using Sputnik V in February and plans to vaccinate 200,000 people out of a total population of 1.2 million people.

Sputnik V, developed by the Russian Gamaleya research institute, was the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19. A large number of countries, including Belarus, Argentina, Serbia, Algeria, Hungary, Iran and the UAE, have allowed the use of the vaccine.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia UAE Company Sarajevo Buy Argentina Algeria Bosnia And Herzegovina Belarus Serbia Hungary February Government Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

51 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

51 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.