Bosnia Issues International Arrest Warrant For Serb Leader Milorad Dodik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Bosnia on Thursday issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, the leader of the deeply divided country's Serb statelet who is accused of flouting the constitution and is currently visiting Israel.
A similar arrest warrant was issued for the speaker of the Serb entity Republika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, who returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 18 after a visit to Serbia.
Since the end of the 1992-1995 war, Bosnia has been split into two semi-autonomous halves -- the Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation. Both have their own governments and parliaments and share weak central institutions.
The prosecutor's office said warrants were issued for Dodik and Stevandic for "using their high-ranking positions in the Republika Srpska entity" to go abroad "while evading legally prescribed border control procedures.
"
Dodik, a Kremlin ally, has threatened to secede the Serb entity from Bosnia and barred central police and judicial officials from working there -- an order that was suspended by the constitutional court.
Dodik, Stevandic and RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic are accused of attacking the constitutional order and an arrest warrant was issued within Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Dodik and Stevanivic then defied this by travelling abroad.
"All of this suggests that both individuals could be abroad at any given moment, which provides grounds for action," the State Court said in a statement, adding that it had issued an international arrest order and the matter was now in Interpol's hands.
Recent Stories
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
More Stories From World
-
Bosnia issues international arrest warrant for Serb leader Milorad Dodik6 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Red Bull dump Lawson for Tsunoda ahead of Japanese Grand Prix26 minutes ago
-
Global outcry as Trump heaps 25% tariffs on foreign-built vehicles36 minutes ago
-
No Ukrainian or Russian strikes on energy sites since March 25: senior Kyiv official to AFP36 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Sia2 hours ago
-
UK won't 'escalate' trade wars after Trump car tariff2 hours ago
-
Fils upsets Zverev to reach Miami quarters2 hours ago
-
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills three: ministry2 hours ago
-
UK car producers urge deal to avoid 'disappointing' US tariffs2 hours ago
-
French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table2 hours ago
-
Macron hosts European leaders for Ukraine security summit2 hours ago
-
CAIR slams arrest by US agents of Turkish student for supporting Palestinians3 hours ago