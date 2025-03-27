Bosnia issues international arrest warrant for Serb leader Milorad Dodik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Bosnia on Thursday issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik, the leader of the deeply divided country's Serb statelet who is accused of flouting the constitution and is currently visiting Israel.

A similar arrest warrant was issued for the speaker of the Serb entity Republika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, who returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 18 after a visit to Serbia.

Since the end of the 1992-1995 war, Bosnia has been split into two semi-autonomous halves -- the Republika Srpska and a Muslim-Croat federation. Both have their own governments and parliaments and share weak central institutions.

The prosecutor's office said warrants were issued for Dodik and Stevandic for "using their high-ranking positions in the Republika Srpska entity" to go abroad "while evading legally prescribed border control procedures.

Dodik, a Kremlin ally, has threatened to secede the Serb entity from Bosnia and barred central police and judicial officials from working there -- an order that was suspended by the constitutional court.

Dodik, Stevandic and RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic are accused of attacking the constitutional order and an arrest warrant was issued within Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik and Stevanivic then defied this by travelling abroad.

"All of this suggests that both individuals could be abroad at any given moment, which provides grounds for action," the State Court said in a statement, adding that it had issued an international arrest order and the matter was now in Interpol's hands.