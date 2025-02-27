Open Menu

Bosnia Police Arrest 3 For Trafficking, Rescue Children

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Police in Bosnia arrested three people suspected of human trafficking and rescued a large number of children, officials said Wednesday.

Police said the children were found during a raid Tuesday at an undisclosed location in northeastern Brcko district. The children were taken to a "safe location", the statement added.

Police said three suspects had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking and child abuse.

They said the investigation was ongoing and did not provide details about the number of children rescued, their ages, or nationalities.

Contacted by AFP, police in Brcko District said only that prosecutors, the country's social welfare agency and the Red Cross were assisting investigators.

But police in neighbouring Crotia later said that six of the children had Croatian papers, which authorities said they were working to verify.

According to the documents, the children had not been reported missing in Croatia, the police said in a statement.

