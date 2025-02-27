Bosnia Police Arrest 3 For Trafficking, Rescue Children
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Police in Bosnia arrested three people suspected of human trafficking and rescued a large number of children, officials said Wednesday.
Police said the children were found during a raid Tuesday at an undisclosed location in northeastern Brcko district. The children were taken to a "safe location", the statement added.
Police said three suspects had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking and child abuse.
They said the investigation was ongoing and did not provide details about the number of children rescued, their ages, or nationalities.
Contacted by AFP, police in Brcko District said only that prosecutors, the country's social welfare agency and the Red Cross were assisting investigators.
But police in neighbouring Crotia later said that six of the children had Croatian papers, which authorities said they were working to verify.
According to the documents, the children had not been reported missing in Croatia, the police said in a statement.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
Fourth edition of Investopia kicks off in Abu Dhabi defining global investment l ..
AUS partners with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts to bridge acade ..
UAE participates in first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeti ..
UAE President meets Mauritanian Prime Minister; receives message from President ..
Balochistan’s coastline to be utilized for country development: Vice Chairman ..
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26
Traffic diversions announced in Islamabad ahead of ICC Champions Trophy match
Man loses 3.71 million in Wah Cantt robbery
More Stories From World
-
Musk to loom large at Trump's first cabinet meeting5 minutes ago
-
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy5 minutes ago
-
EU vows to slash red tape but stick to climate goals5 minutes ago
-
IOC provisionally recognises World Boxing as federation for Olympics5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: The ITU Association of Japan5 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Solar Promotion GmbH6 minutes ago
-
Milorad Dodik: hardline leader of Bosnia's Serbs6 minutes ago
-
Hamas says to hand over four Israeli hostages' bodies in private6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia police arrest 3 for trafficking, rescue children6 minutes ago
-
Oscars producers unveil a 'Wicked' gala showstopper6 minutes ago
-
Amazon's next-gen Alexa gets AI upgrade6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge to deepen strategic partnership2 hours ago