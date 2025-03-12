Bosnia Police Ordered To Bring In Serb Leader Dodik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Bosnia's prosecutors on Wednesday ordered federal police to bring in ethnic Serb leader Milorad Dodik for questioning as part of an investigation into his alleged flouting of the country's constitution.
Tensions have soared in the Balkan country since Dodik was convicted last month for defying Christian Schmidt, the international envoy charged with overseeing the peace accords that ended Bosnia's 1990s war.
Dodik, who leads Bosnia's Republika Srpska (RS) statelet, has remained unrepentant after the conviction and helped push through laws forbidding federal police and judiciary from entering Bosnia's Serb entity.
Last week, he also ignored a summons from Bosnia's chief prosecutor who is investigating him for allegedly trying to undermine the constitution.
Federal police "received a request for assistance" to execute the orders of the prosecutor's office to bring in Dodik for questioning, Jelena Miovcic, a spokesperson for the police force, told AFP.
The request also called for other top leaders from the RS to be brought in for questioning as well.
Recent Stories
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
More Stories From World
-
Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for boosting global efforts to achieve gender parity at a UN event16 minutes ago
-
China strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
UK not yet retaliating over 'disappointing' US steel tariffs1 hour ago
-
Former Romanian footballer Gheorghe Hagi to receive 'Romania's Star' National Order1 hour ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon1 hour ago
-
Zara owner Inditex posts record annual profit1 hour ago
-
Iran sends 500-ton humanitarian aid shipment to Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Traces of Neanderthal habitation discovered in Qamari Cave in Iran's Khorramabad1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's defense minister meets Saudi counterpart2 hours ago
-
Cambodia spots 5th newborn rare Mekong River dolphin in 20252 hours ago
-
Silk Road art treasures from Gansu exhibited in Beijing2 hours ago