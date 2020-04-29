Bosnia Registers 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 1,677 Infections - Civil Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina has grown to 65 with 1,677 cases of the infection in total, the country's Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Since the start of the pandemic by April 29, Bosnia and Herzegovina registered 1,677 cases of COVID-19, 710 recoveries and 65 fatalities," the statement said.

According to the data, 33 fatalities and 893 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the rest is attributed to Republika Srpska and Brcko Special District, the smallest state-forming administrative entity in the country.

On Tuesday, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina reported 50 new coronavirus cases, while on Monday, the daily number of new cases stood at around 20. Doctors associate this increase with the weakening of restrictive measures.

Earlier in April, the country's constitutional court ruled that the government ban on leaving the house for citizens under 18 and over 65 was unlawful. The authorities had to reverse their decision and remove restrictive measures. As a result citizens took to the streets, despite the disagreement of the country's health authorities.