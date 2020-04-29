UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnia Registers 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 1,677 Infections - Civil Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Bosnia Registers 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 1,677 Infections - Civil Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The death toll from coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina has grown to 65 with 1,677 cases of the infection in total, the country's Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Since the start of the pandemic by April 29, Bosnia and Herzegovina registered 1,677 cases of COVID-19, 710 recoveries and 65 fatalities," the statement said.

According to the data, 33 fatalities and 893 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while the rest is attributed to Republika Srpska and Brcko Special District, the smallest state-forming administrative entity in the country.

On Tuesday, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina reported 50 new coronavirus cases, while on Monday, the daily number of new cases stood at around 20. Doctors associate this increase with the weakening of restrictive measures.

Earlier in April, the country's constitutional court ruled that the government ban on leaving the house for citizens under 18 and over 65 was unlawful. The authorities had to reverse their decision and remove restrictive measures. As a result citizens took to the streets, despite the disagreement of the country's health authorities.

Related Topics

Bosnia And Herzegovina April From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

56 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

3 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.