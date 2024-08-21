Bosnia School Shooting Kills Three Workers: Police
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Three employees were shot dead Wednesday at a high school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said.
The shooting occurred around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers met to prepare the upcoming school year and no students were present, local media reported.
The violence comes after high-profile mass shootings in other Balkan nations in recent years, including back-to-back attacks that rocked Serbia in 2023.
"This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself," Adnan Beganovic, a police spokesman, told national radio.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination23 minutes ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest34 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics43 minutes ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media2 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck2 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks3 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission3 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal3 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search5 hours ago