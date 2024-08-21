Open Menu

Bosnia School Shooting Kills Three Workers: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Three employees were shot dead Wednesday at a high school in northwest Bosnia by a co-worker who then tried to kill himself, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 am (0800 GMT) in Sanski Most as teachers met to prepare the upcoming school year and no students were present, local media reported.

The violence comes after high-profile mass shootings in other Balkan nations in recent years, including back-to-back attacks that rocked Serbia in 2023.

"This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself," Adnan Beganovic, a police spokesman, told national radio.

