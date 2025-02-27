Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison in a landmark trial for defying rulings made by an international envoy charged with overseeing the country's peace accords.

The Sarajevo trial, which followed months of mounting tension, has been widely seen as a potential test of the Balkan nation's weak central government after the 65-year-old head of the Bosnian Serb region flouted the country's peace deal.

Dodik was convicted after signing legislation that refused to recognise decisions made by Bosnia's international high representative, Christian Schmidt, and the constitutional court.

"The court sentenced the accused, Milorad Dodik, to one year of imprisonment, as well as a security measure of banning him from performing the duties of the president of Republika Srpska for six years, from the date the verdict becomes final," said a statement from the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Dodik, who can appeal, immediately denounced the verdict and sentence during a rally in Banja Luka, the capital of Republika Srpska (RS), the Bosnian Serb statelet in Bosnia.

"We must be cheerful, I am sentenced to one year for their crap and their jail," he told the crowd.

"I am guilty of nothing," he added, while hurling insults at Schmidt.

Dodik has been convicted for refusing to comply with rulings handed down by Schmidt, who oversees the 1995 Dayton accords that put an end to a brutal intercommunal war in Bosnia which claimed almost 100,000 lives.

Following the verdict, the RS parliament vowed to unveil future measures to limit the presence of the central government in its territory.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Banja Luka on Wednesday evening for a working meeting with Dodik, saying that "whatever decisions the Republic of Srpska makes, Serbia -- and I personally -- will stand by them."

"This is a day when the Republic of Srpska was attacked," Vucic said in a brief address in front of the RS presidential palace, where around 100 people had gathered.

- A constant critic -

Dodik, the current president of RS, pushed through two laws in 2023 previously annulled by Schmidt.

The legislation refused to recognise decisions made by the high representative and Bosnia's constitutional court in the RS.

Under the peace deal that ended Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, the country was split into two autonomous halves -- a Muslim-Croat federation and the Serb-dominated RS.

The two are connected by a weak central government, under supervision of an international high representative.

For years, Dodik has pursued an unyielding separatist agenda that has seen him attempt to chip away at Bosnia's institutions, while also increasingly getting locked in a bitter rivalry with Schmidt.

Prosecutors had earlier called for a jail term of nearly five years and a 10-year ban on holding public office.

- 'Decisive battle' -

Questions remain over whether Dodik will recognise the court's verdict or if Schmidt could take a harder line against the Bosnian Serb leader for failing to recognise the ruling.

The international envoy holds vast powers in Bosnia, including the ability to effectively fire political leaders and strip them of power.

Schmidt on Tuesday had sought to reassure the public.

"The international community remains firmly committed to peace and stability in this region. Bosnia and Herzegovina is not negotiable," said the envoy after a meeting in Sarajevo.

Dodik, 65, has repeatedly denounced the proceedings as a US-backed witch-hunt aiming to "eliminate" him from political life.

He has warned that if found guilty he would begin undoing reforms adopted after the war to strengthen the central state -- including targeting the army, customs, taxes and law enforcement in RS.

Dodik -- a Kremlin ally -- has held sway over RS for years and has been sanctioned by Washington in 2017 and 2022 for his separatist policies in Bosnia.

Nearly a third of Bosnia's 3.5 million people live in Republika Srpska, whose territory makes up nearly half the Balkan country.