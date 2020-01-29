UrduPoint.com
Bosnia To Bring Back About 100 Citizens From Syrian Refugee Camps - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) There are currently approximately 100 citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, including women and children of Islamic militants, who are yet to be returned, the country's Security Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Security Minister Fahrudin Radoncic, met with the citizens whose family members are in refugee camps located in the Syrian region of Al-Hasakah, which is currently under the US control.

"Staying in camps is especially hard for children, some of whom are very sick, due to cold [weather] and inhumane conditions. The total number is reckoned to be about 100 people, mostly women and children," the ministry said in a statement.

The security minister notes that Bosnia and Herzegovina had to welcome all its citizens coming from Syria and Iraq, stressing that everyone who had fought on the side of terrorist groups would face justice, something with which the family members agreed. Everyone else will be deradicalized and re-socialized.

In December 2019, 25 citizens from Bosnia and Herzegovina, returned to the country, including militants, women, and children from Syria and Iraq, seven of which were arrested and prosecuted.

