Bosnia To Set Up Commission To Enhance Cooperation With NATO - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Bosnia to Set Up Commission to Enhance Cooperation With NATO - Cabinet

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The cabinet of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) on Wednesday voted for the creation of a special commission on cooperation with NATO and strengthening relations with the alliance.

"The Commission, among other things, approves the priorities for the implementation of the obligations of BiH, which stem from the participation of BiH in the Partnership for Peace program, as well as the implementation of the obligations under the BiH Reform Program," the cabinet said in a statement, adding that the relevant document was adopted in a 9-1 vote.

The document on the commission's creation will be sent to the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

In November 2019, Bosnia and Herzegovina adopted a program of reforms that, according to the Serbian opposition, launched an action plan on the country's accession to NATO. At the same time, the parliament of Republika Srpska signed a resolution against joining NATO.

More Stories From World

