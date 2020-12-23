BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The gilded icon of Saint Nicholas that was presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this month came from a consecrate home collection, the office of the Bosnian tripartite presidency's current chairman, Milorad Dodik, said on Tuesday.

The gift sparked a controversy after Bosnian media alleged that the Orthodox icon could have been smuggled out of Luhansk, a breakaway region in Ukraine's east. Russia has returned the gift for an Interpol probe.

"The icon of Saint Nicholas, which was presented by Milorad Dodik to Sergey Lavrov, had not been stolen and belonged among consecrate home icons," Dodik's cabinet said in a statement, as quoted by the Radio and Television of Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Serbian part.

The statement pointed out that seven days had passed since the gifting day and the icon had not been warranted by any person or organization with ownership claims.

"Nevertheless, the public dissemination of lies continues," the statement read, adding that "nobody and nothing, and least of all a vile lie, can ruin the brotherly relations between the two Orthodox peoples, as well as between the Serbian member of the Presidium and the political leadership of Russia."

After media allegations about the icon's Luhansk roots, the Ukrainian embassy in Sarajevo issued a protest note to the Bosnian Foreign Ministry, demanding explanations over the religious token's history, which it described as an "object of Ukrainian cultural heritage."

Sputnik learned from the Bosnian Foreign Ministry that it had forwarded the note to the Presidency. On Friday, Bosnian prosecutors said they had launched a probe into the foreign ministry's data to track the icon's history.