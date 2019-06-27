UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Man Arrested In Germany Over 2015 Paris Attacks: Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

Bosnian man arrested in Germany over 2015 Paris attacks: police

German authorities said Thursday they have arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :German authorities said Thursday they have arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium.

"There is a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities against the accused on suspicion of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," the German Federal police office and Dresden prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police German Paris Dresden Man Belgium November 2015

Recent Stories

535 'phone walkers' killed by Dhaka trains

5 minutes ago

Kingfisher poaches Carrefour's Asia boss as new CE ..

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyz parliament votes to strip ex-president's im ..

5 minutes ago

RPO inaugurates two new police stations

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Ov ..

5 minutes ago

BISE Abbottabad announces Matric, class 9th and 10 ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.