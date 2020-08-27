UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian National Charged For Knife, Firearm Attack On NYPD Officers - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Bosnian National Charged for Knife, Firearm Attack on NYPD Officers - US Justice Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A Bosnian national has been charged with robbery and firearms offenses after an attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in Brooklyn in June, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"An indictment was returned today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Dzenan Camovic with robbery and firearms offenses for his June 3, 2020 knife and firearm attack on multiple NYPD police officers in Brooklyn," the release said. "As set forth in the court filings, the defendant, a Bosnian national in the United States illegally, was motivated to attack the officers because of his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism. "

Camovic is currently in state custody and will be arraigned at a letter date.

According to the release, Camovic stabbed one officer in the neck with a knife, took control of his gun and fired shots at another officer on the scene as well as at other officers responding to the incident.

"We know that Camovic repeatedly yelled, 'Allahu Akbar' during his attack," US Attorney General William Barr said in the release.

The investigation revealed that Camovic possesses a significant volume of radical jihadist propaganda prior to attacking the officers, the release said.

Camovic was shot by responding officers and then taken into custody. Several officers were injured during the attack, including one officer who was shot in the hand, the release added.

If found guilty, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of life prison, according to the release.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Robbery New York United States June 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

1 hour ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

2 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.