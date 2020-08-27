Bosnian National Charged for Knife, Firearm Attack on NYPD Officers - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) A Bosnian national has been charged with robbery and firearms offenses after an attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in Brooklyn in June, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"An indictment was returned today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Dzenan Camovic with robbery and firearms offenses for his June 3, 2020 knife and firearm attack on multiple NYPD police officers in Brooklyn," the release said. "As set forth in the court filings, the defendant, a Bosnian national in the United States illegally, was motivated to attack the officers because of his interest in and support for violent Islamist extremism. "

Camovic is currently in state custody and will be arraigned at a letter date.

According to the release, Camovic stabbed one officer in the neck with a knife, took control of his gun and fired shots at another officer on the scene as well as at other officers responding to the incident.

"We know that Camovic repeatedly yelled, 'Allahu Akbar' during his attack," US Attorney General William Barr said in the release.

The investigation revealed that Camovic possesses a significant volume of radical jihadist propaganda prior to attacking the officers, the release said.

Camovic was shot by responding officers and then taken into custody. Several officers were injured during the attack, including one officer who was shot in the hand, the release added.

If found guilty, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of life prison, according to the release.