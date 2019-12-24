UrduPoint.com
Bosnian Parliament Approves Cabinet After 14-Month Delay

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Bosnian parliament on Monday approved the cabinet as part of a compromise among the Balkan country's three ethnic groups that followed 14 months of wrangling, media said.

The lineup was proposed by Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija, an ethnic Serb, and approved by the 42-seat legislature in a vote of 29-9 with one abstention, according to the Dnevni Avaz publication.

The Serbs' SNSD, the Croats' HDZ and the Bosniaks' SDA backed Tegeltija earlier this month. The three main parties were elected in October 2018 but disagreed over cabinet jobs.

The compromise was reached along the ethnic lines. It saw Bosniak Bisera Turkovic take up the role of the top diplomat. Fahrudin Radoncic and Sifet Podzic of SDA's Bosniak minority partners will head respectively the interior and the defense ministries.

Serb Stasha Kosarac will be in charge of foreign trade and economy, while Croat Vjekoslav Bevanda will be chief of finance. Another Serb, Vojin Mitrovic, will be minister of transport. Croats Ankica Gudeljevic and Josip Grubesa will head respectively ministries for civil affairs and justice.

