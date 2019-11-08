UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Presidency Member Backs Macron's Statement On Sarajevo's Looming Jihadi Threat

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Bosnian Presidency Member Backs Macron's Statement on Sarajevo's Looming Jihadi Threat

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Friday expressed his support for a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who had raised awareness on the spread of terrorism and radical islam in the country.

On November 7, Macron called Bosnia a "time bomb" in an interview with The Economist newspaper, and added that the country is facing the problem of returning Islamic radicals from the conflict zones in the middle East. The chairman of the Bosnian Presidency, Croat Zeljko Komsic, summoned the French ambassador to the country to provide explanations on Friday.

"I thank President Macron, he revealed to the world the truth that I have been pointing out for a long time when it comes to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Because of this, I was criticized by some members of the international community who are not satisfied with the truth about the situation in Bosnia.

What Macron said is a responsible approach to solving the problem that Bosnia is facing," Dodik said, as quoted by the RTRS broadcaster.

He also pointed out that Bosnia poses a danger to the European Union because of the spread of Islamist terrorism and jihadists.

In October, a group of nine members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) will be transferred from Syria to Bosnia, where they will be taken to court. Six of them are on Interpol's international wanted list. Meanwhile, the State Investigation and Protection Agency is in search of another three radical Islamist militants in the country.

Earlier this week, the UN Security Council unanimously agreed to support a resolution authorizing the deployment of the European Union Force Bosnia and Herzegovina, which oversees the military implementation of the peace deal that ended the Bosnian war, until November 2020.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Militants World United Nations Syria Russia European Union Bosnia And Herzegovina Middle East October November 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

28 minutes ago

Sub-committee formed to focus on freedom of expres ..

24 minutes ago

Austrian Schwab leads Turkish Open, Rose two shots ..

24 minutes ago

Minor boy dies, ten injure in separate road mishap ..

24 minutes ago

UK Citizens' Intent to Vote for Tories, Labor Down ..

24 minutes ago

Awareness campaign against AIDS to start from Nov ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.