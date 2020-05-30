UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Prosecutors Propose To Detain Regional Head For 30 Days Over Ventilators Case

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 09:57 PM

Bosnian Prosecutors Propose to Detain Regional Head for 30 Days Over Ventilators Case

Bosnian prosecutors on Saturday proposed to detain for 30 days Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic, and two other suspects in connection with the import of defective ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the Prosecutor's Office

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Bosnian prosecutors on Saturday proposed to detain for 30 days Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic, and two other suspects in connection with the import of defective ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this week, Fadil Novalic along with Fahrudin Solak, an official in charge of procuring equipment to combat the outbreak, and Fikret Hodzic, the manager of the company allegedly producing the ventilators, were detained for interrogation.

"After interviewing the suspects, the prosecution team of the Prosecutor's Office of BiH [Bosnia and Herzegovina] submitted a motion to the Court of BiH to order a 30-day custody measure," the statement said.

The court is expected to satisfy the prosecutors' proposal, as the case triggered a strong public backlash on Saturday, thousands of citizens took to the streets in Sarajevo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Import Company Sarajevo Bosnia And Herzegovina Court

Recent Stories

Moscow-Berlin Row Over Alleged Hacker Attack Unlik ..

9 seconds ago

Minnesota Governor Orders to Fully Mobilize Nation ..

13 seconds ago

Youth to lead Ministry of Community Development&#0 ..

12 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry office ..

19 minutes ago

Austria's Formula 1 Opener Gets Go-Ahead for July ..

19 minutes ago

Governor Secretariat refutes news of shifting KP G ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.