Bosnian Prosecutors Propose to Detain Regional Head for 30 Days Over Ventilators Case

Bosnian prosecutors on Saturday proposed to detain for 30 days Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic, and two other suspects in connection with the import of defective ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the Prosecutor's Office

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Bosnian prosecutors on Saturday proposed to detain for 30 days Prime Minister of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina Fadil Novalic, and two other suspects in connection with the import of defective ventilators for treating COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this week, Fadil Novalic along with Fahrudin Solak, an official in charge of procuring equipment to combat the outbreak, and Fikret Hodzic, the manager of the company allegedly producing the ventilators, were detained for interrogation.

"After interviewing the suspects, the prosecution team of the Prosecutor's Office of BiH [Bosnia and Herzegovina] submitted a motion to the Court of BiH to order a 30-day custody measure," the statement said.

The court is expected to satisfy the prosecutors' proposal, as the case triggered a strong public backlash on Saturday, thousands of citizens took to the streets in Sarajevo.