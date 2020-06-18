Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Confirms Attendance at June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, has confirmed on Thursday that he will attend the June 24 military parade in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"I am grateful for the invitation to visit Moscow in a couple of days," Dodik remarked, adding that he will observe the parade on Red Square.

Dodik is the latest official to accept an invitation from the Russian authorities to attend the celebration, which was meant to be held on May 9 but was postponed as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus disease.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will be among the dignitaries in attendance, and troops from 12 countries have already arrived in Moscow ahead of their participation.

The Bosnian Serb leader also expressed his gratitude to Russian military specialists who provided help to Republika Srpska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are grateful to Russia for upholding international law, which prevents the world from sliding into chaos," Dodik remarked.

Russian troops sanitized 28 facilities in 11 settlements in Republika Srpska in April. The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed that military medical experts offered assistance to more than 20 medical centers in the region.