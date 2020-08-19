UrduPoint.com
Bosnian Serb Leader Plans To Purchase Russian COVID-19 Vaccine During Fall Visit

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, on Wednesday announced going to Russia in the fall and purchasing the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine for his country

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency, on Wednesday announced going to Russia in the fall and purchasing the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine for his country.

According to Dodik, if the Russian authorities are ready to use the vaccine to protect its own citizens, other countries should not doubt it.

"We have good relations, and I am sure that I will visit Russia again in September or October, where we will come up with something like this [vaccine purchase]," Dodik told the Serbian RTRS broadcaster.

The world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, was registered in Russia last week.

The third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine have begun simultaneously. The Russian Ministry of Health has said that Sputnik V underwent all the necessary checks and was proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines require three phases of clinical trials for a vaccine to be ready for mass distribution. The third phase usually includes up to 10,000 participants with the maximum representation of target population categories. On the WHO website, the Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute, is said to have completed phase one of three.

