Bosnian Serb Leader Pumps Brakes On Separatist Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Tuesday appeared to backtrack on repeated threats to rapidly withdraw from the country's central institutions, just weeks after being hit with US sanctions

Dodik effectively pumped the brakes on a brazen plan to secede from Bosnia's army, the judiciary and the tax system by opening up debate on a piece of legislation that would likely take months to discuss and pass.

The move was a swift departure from Dodik's vow last month to fast-track voting on a controversial bill that could see the country's Serb entity begin withdrawing from Bosnia's central institutions.

The bill -- which would create a Serb-controlled judicial oversight committee -- can now be debated for months in the Republika Srpska (RS) parliament.

If passed, its enactment could also be stalled for up to a year -- in what amounts to a climbdown from earlier threats of imminent secession from Dodik.

For months, Dodik's threats had raised fears over the nation's fragile peace and the risk of a fresh conflict in a country divided on ethnic lines after the brutal 1990s war that claimed some 100,000 lives.

The move earned fresh sanctions from the United States, with Washington chiding him for attempting to undermine the landmark Dayton Peace Accords that brought an end to fighting in Bosnia in 1995.

Bosnia was effectively split in two as a result of the agreement, giving one half to the country's ethnic Serbs while the other was to be ruled by a Muslim-Croat federation.

A dizzying bureaucracy links the two sides in a unitary state that has succeeded in preventing any large-scale return to intercommunal violence.

Opponents of the bill in the RS parliament accused Dodik of using threats of secession for political gains ahead of general elections in October.

"You are adopting something that is a lie and you are humiliating this assembly," said leading opposition figure Jelena Trivic.

In a report to the UN Security Council in November, the international community's top envoy to Bosnia, Christian Schmidt, warned the country was facing the "greatest existential threat of the post-war period".

