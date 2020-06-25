Bosnian Serb Region Buys 3 Russian Helicopters for Police Force - President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Bosnia and Herzegovina's autonomous Serb Republic has bought three Russia-made Ansat helicopters for its police force and expects the first delivery in fall, the president of the Serb region told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Serb Republic has procured three Ansat helicopters for our police. The first one will be delivered to the Serb Republic in September this year," Milorad Dodik said in Moscow.

Dodik, who came to Russia for the Victory Day parade marking the end of World War Two, said his administration had been under a lot of pressure from "western partners" who pushed it to cancel the deal.